Traders Purchase Large Volume of DISH Network Put Options (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 25,566 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 12,100 put options.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 288,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,684. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

