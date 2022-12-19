TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $607.78. 679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

