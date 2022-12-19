Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

