U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Diane K. Duren Sells 16,089 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.66. 694,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,604. The company has a market capitalization of $882.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

