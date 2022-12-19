Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 71,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 50,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER opened at $26.11 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

