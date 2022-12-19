UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

