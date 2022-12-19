UBS Group Lowers Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Braskem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.
Braskem Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSE:BAK opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
