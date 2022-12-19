UBS Group Lowers Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Braskem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Braskem Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BAK opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

