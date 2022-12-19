UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI Stock Down 3.6 %

UGI opened at $36.69 on Monday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut UGI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in UGI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

