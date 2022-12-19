Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $561,585.15

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.56 million and $561,585.15 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,790.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00597280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00272531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053013 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19164675 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $590,699.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

