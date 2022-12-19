United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $178.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

