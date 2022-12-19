United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

NYSE:URI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.