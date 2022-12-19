United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 0.2%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.73. 47,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 146,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPER. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000.

