Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.13.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $135.77 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.