Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.57

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 75538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Upwork Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,919. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Upwork by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Upwork by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

