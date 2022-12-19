US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 121 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.