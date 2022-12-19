Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 4.4%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $641.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valhi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Valhi during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valhi by 308.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Valhi by 139.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valhi by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.