Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

