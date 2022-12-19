Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

