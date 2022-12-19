Vanguard Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 35,439 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 948% compared to the typical volume of 3,380 put options.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.84. 63,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.