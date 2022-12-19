Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. 806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,048. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

