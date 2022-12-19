Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €23.47 ($24.71) on Thursday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €26.62 ($28.02) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($124.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.06 and a 200-day moving average of €56.42.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

