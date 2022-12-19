Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$37.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

VET stock opened at C$23.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.94 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

