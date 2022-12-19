VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $263,073.24 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $263,073.24 and approximately $68.08 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.10 or 0.05501959 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00490492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.26 or 0.29061885 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.