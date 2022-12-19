Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.25

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1080965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $531.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 724,476 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

