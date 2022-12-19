Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €116.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €92.39 ($97.25) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.75. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($93.47).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

