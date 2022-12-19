Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Raised to €13.40

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €12.30 ($12.95) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.47) to €12.20 ($12.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.30 ($12.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Vivendi to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

