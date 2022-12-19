VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 6.1%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 12,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,177,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNET Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VNET Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 154,264 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,918 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VNET Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 352,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

