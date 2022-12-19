Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 95,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

