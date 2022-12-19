Wanchain Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $529,545.74 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

