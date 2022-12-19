Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($221.05) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($295.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Trading Up 2.2 %

ETR:VOW3 traded up €2.98 ($3.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €136.54 ($143.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.13. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($126.91) and a 1 year high of €195.14 ($205.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.