(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
(WATKF) Trading Down 0.7 %
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on (WATKF) (WATKF)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for (WATKF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WATKF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.