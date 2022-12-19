Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,913,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $144.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $198.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

