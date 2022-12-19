Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.30.
Wayfair Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of W opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $206.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
