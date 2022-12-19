WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.90. 666,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,715,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

