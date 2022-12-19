Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 74,626 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.72% of Arrow Electronics worth $42,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $105.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

