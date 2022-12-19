Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $39,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,380.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,437.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,255.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.