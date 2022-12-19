Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 224,952 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,952 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.06% of SLM worth $37,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in SLM by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SLM by 97.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 7.4% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth $167,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Stock Down 2.5 %

SLM opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

