Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $36.26 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,864 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.64% of AutoNation worth $36,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Natixis lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,370 shares of company stock worth $71,483,271. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $111.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

