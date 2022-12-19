Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.51 and a 200 day moving average of $233.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

