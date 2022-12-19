Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $34.37 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 245,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,372,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Marriott International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

MAR stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

