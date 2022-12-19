Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $49,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

