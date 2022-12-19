Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $34,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $166.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

