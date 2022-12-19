Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.