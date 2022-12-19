Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $27.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

