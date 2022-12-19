Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ETN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.31. 9,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,777. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

