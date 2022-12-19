Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,975 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.21. 13,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

