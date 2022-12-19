Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

