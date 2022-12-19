Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.