Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

