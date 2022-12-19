Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. 14,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

